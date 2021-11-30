Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



1x Payroll Accountant

Rentokil Initial – Kenya

Rentokil Pest Control is the world’s leading commercial pest control company who provide quality, diligent and friendly services to all our customers.

We operate in over 65 countries and we are ranked in the top 3 in 63 of those.

We are highly innovative and have leading technical and scientific expertise and our customers look to us for our knowledge and integrity.

Although we don’t provide the most luxurious of services, this is certainly essential for all of our customers, and to make sure service happens.

Initial Hygiene is the world’s leading hygiene services company who provide quality, diligent and friendly services to all our customers. We operate in over 40 countries and we are ranked in the top 3 in 38 of those. We produce high quality, tailored hygiene product ranges for washrooms – across all sectors and industries where our customers look to us for our knowledge and integrity

Ambius is the world leader in providing interior landscaping services for a range of customers from boutique hotels, to shopping centres. We use planting, scenting, flowers, artwork and exterior landscaping maintenance to improve the environment for the benefit of the customer and their employees. Ambius is a global brand across North America, Europe, South Africa, Sub Sahara and Australia.

We have central support functions of Human Resources, IT, Finance, Legal and Marketing & Innovation in the Rentokil Initial Head Office locations and in country.

You would be supporting the business in East Africa.

REQUIREMENTS

A vacancy has arisen for a Payroll Accountant. The position will be based in the Nairobi office.

Reporting to the EA Finance Manager, you will be responsible for the payroll operations of the business within East Africa. Responsibilities will include benefits administration/deductions, maintaining proper payroll schedules and records, payment and filing of monthly and annual statutory returns i.e. PAYE, NSSF and NHIF, and other tasks as may be assigned.

Your day-to-day responsibilities will include:

Payroll processing for Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania

Payroll reconciliation before payment

Calculate all staff deductions and withholdings

Update the payroll files and general ledger

Maintain the payroll files for all staff

Resolve any payroll issues

Compute the sales commissions and leads and review with the Sales Consultants and staff.

Ensure payroll and tax documents are accurate

Payment and filing of statutory deductions i.e PAYE,NSSF and NHIF

Maintain proper records for all pension deductions and reconcile with the Pension fund Administrator.

Prepare accounting files, records and schedules

Reconciliation of payroll Balance Sheet accounts

Share with staff their monthly payslips and annual P9 schedules

Process overtime earnings and bonus pay

Answer employee questions concerning payroll

Manpower Number maintenance in liaison with the HR and the departmental managers

Participate in payroll audits

Ensure compliance with government laws on payroll accounting and taxes

Any other duty that may be allocated to you by FM

Do you have what it takes? If you want to be considered for this role you will need:

University Degree in Business preferably Bachelors of Commerce Accounting/Finance.

Possess professional qualification: minimum CPA Section 4

MUST have minimum three (3) years working experience in the payroll accounting field.

Good analytical skills and an eye for details.

Ability to make quick but balanced decisions.

Ability to work as part of a team, build strong working relationships and formulate solutions.

Proficient in English – written and spoken

Numerical acumen

Computer literate

Integrity/reliability

Strong negotiation skills

Persuasiveness

Strong ownership & responsiveness

High energy levels (action orientated)

Self confident/assertive/passionate

Problem solving skills/solution driven

Strong demonstration of the values of service, relationships and teamwork

Excellent planning and organisational skills

HOW TO APPLY

Interested and qualified? Go to Rentokil Initial on jobs.workable.com to apply