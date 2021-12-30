Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Vacancy: HR Account Manager

Role Purpose: Maintain positive tripartite relationships by coordinating activities, facilitating communication and serving as the official go-between with the client, onsite employees and corporate headquarters.

Key Responsibilities

Colace with relevant stakeholders in a manner that advances mutual interests;

Handle all administrative related tasks relating to an account in liaison with the corporate headquarters i.e. recruitment, employee onboarding, attendance registers, leave and absences management, performance management, conflict and grievance handling, supervision and disciplinary control;

Delegated responsibility to gather employee records on site;

Conduct weekly on site employees gatherings to discuss safety, wellness, health and general welfare issues;

Provide input data i.e. lost days, overtime worked, incentives, special allowances etc. for payroll processing in compliance with the provided monthly payroll calendar;

Coordinate employees training and development;

Collect, analyze, and utilize data and feedback to identify opportunities to improve the relationship between the business and the client i.e. intelligence on processes, policies, potential business expansion opportunities and general ways of working;

Promptly respond to incidents and other events as necessary whilst compiling reports and important updates;

Proactively follow up on invoices and on overdue client accounts;

Proactively solve conflicts and address issues that could occur between the business and the client;

Maintain thorough knowledge of the client business, as well as an understanding of how that impacts the company; and

Act as a positive representation of the business to the client.

Qualifications

A minimum of five years liaison experience within a pertinent industry;

Full professional qualifications in Human Resource Management;

Relevant Bachelor’s degree as an added advantage;

Member of a relevant professional body as an added advantage;

Knowledge of the relevant laws and legislation; and

Excellent problem solving and decision making skills.

How to Apply

Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 4th January 2021.

Clearly indicate the job title.