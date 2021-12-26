Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 26, 2021 – Former Budalangi Member of Parliament and Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ababu Namwamba, fell in love with a 20-year-old upcoming model, identified as Janet Angatia, after parting ways with his wife Priscah Mwaro in 2018 over infidelity.

Ababu introduced Janet in April this year while celebrating his son’s 5th birthday in his Karen home.

Janet is active on social media, where she mostly posts photos slaying.

The chocolate-skinned lass, who finished Form Four 2 years ago, has left men salivating after she shared some new juicy photos on her social media pages.

She proudly flaunted her flat tummy and gorgeous figure.

You can tell why she has a passion for modeling by just looking at her body.

