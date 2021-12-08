Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 December 2021 – A Twitter user is seeking justice after his mother was evicted without notice by some rogue agents.

The agents reportedly ignored a court order that restrained them from evicting his mother and went ahead and kicked her out of the rented house mercilessly.

He posted an emotional photo of his mother crying in pain after being evicted and urged Netizens to help him in pursuing justice.

“Hello Family? Today my mum got evicted without notice by Denma agencies.

“She is crying in pain. We have a Court order to stop them from doing this but they have defied it. Kindly help us get justice,” he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.