Sunday, December 19, 2021 – A teenager is cooling his heels in a police cell after he was caught in possession of a dagger and stolen phones.

Police cornered the young boy after getting a tip-off from the public and smoked him out of his hiding, where he was found in the company of his girlfriend.

It’s alleged that his girlfriend helps him to hide the stolen items.

The notorious teenager and his girlfriend even had the audacity to pose comfortably for photos after they were arrested.

