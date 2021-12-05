Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 05 December 2021 – East Africa Community Chief Administrative Secretary, Ken Obura, is on the spot after he left passengers stranded for hours along the busy Rabuour- Kisumu road while campaigning.

The Senior Government Official, who is eyeing Kisumu Gubernatorial Seat, reportedly parked his campaign vehicles in the middle of the road for more than an hour.

This led to a heavy traffic jam that stretched 20 Kilometers.

Veteran Sports Journalist Fred Arocho, who was among the stranded motorists, called out Obura through his Facebook page and shared a video of the heavy traffic jam that he caused while he was busy wooing voters.

“OFFSIDE!!!! Hon Ken Obura you can’t do this to your people including innocent travellers plying the busy Rabuor-Kisumu rd.

How dare you address a public gathering with your vehicle parked right in the middle of the road for more than an hour?

Passengers have been stranded for more than 5 hrs! Traffic jam stretching 20km!

You need to be sensitive not to inconvenience others,“ Arocho posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.