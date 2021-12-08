Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 December 2021 – An innovative man from Thika is the talk of the town after he made his own car.

He is reportedly a school dropout and despite his little education, he has managed to use his skills to make the vehicle.

He uses the vehicle as a taxi to ferry passengers around Thika town.

Such talents should be supported.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.