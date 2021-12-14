Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 December 2021 – A bold employee humiliated a rogue boss after he shared photos balling hard in South Africa and bragged that in 2022, he will travel a lot.

The selfish boss, only identified as Tyrus, on Twitter, is planning to have a world tour next year, even as his employees struggle to make ends meet due to delayed salaries.

He has reportedly not paid his employees for months yet he is busy flaunting his flamboyant lifestyle on social media and bragging about how he will have a world tour next year.

He shared photos in South Africa and captioned them “Cape Town is really beckoning. 2022 we restart the world tour,”

One of his employees exposed his rogue behaviours to the world by commenting on the photos saying, “Restart your tour after paying your employees!! Shame.”

See the screenshots below.

