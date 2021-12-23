Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – A Subaru driver and another motorist who was driving a German-made car risked the lives of other motorists after they raced on a busy highway.

A video shared by a Twitter user shows the two motorists overtaking dangerously as they tried to outdo each other along the busy highway.

He went ahead to condemn the reckless motorists for risking the lives of other road users, just to quench their thirst for speed thrills.

He further advised them to go to clear straight roads in Marsabit or Garissa if they want to pull such dangerous stunts.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.