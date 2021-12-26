Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 26, 2021 – A man was swept away by raging floods while trying to cross a flooded river in Machakos County.

Despite frequent cases of motorists losing their lives in Ukambani while trying to cross flooded rivers, he threw caution to the wind and decided to drive through the floods.

Unfortunately, his car was swept away by the floods.

According to reports, his ill-fated car was found 500 metres downstream while his body is yet to be retrieved.

‘’Efforts to retrieve a body of man who was washed away in his car while crossing river Mithini between Green Hub Resort-Masii and Masii Police Station last night is under way.

“The car has been found about 500 metres downstream from the drift where the incident happened,” a Facebook post by Ukambani News Room reads.

The incident comes just weeks after River Enziu tragedy which claimed the lives of more than 30 people when a bus driver tried to cross the flooded river in Kitui County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.