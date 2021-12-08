Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – According to Silas Nyanchwani, a Kisii girl will never hook up a man with her hot friend.

Taking to his Facebook page, Nyachwani narrated how he recently reached out to his ex-lover, who is now happily married, and asked her to hook him up with her beautiful friend.

She reportedly went berserk and insulted him badly before blocking him.

This is what he wrote on his Facebook page.

“A Kisii girl will never hook you up with her hot friend, hata akiwa single aje.

“She will either evade you, unnecessarily aaribie beste yake jina to discourage you.

“Very malicious. She would rather die than see you happy with her friend. Even when you are compatible.

I recently asked an ex, who has since been married(happily I must add) to hook me up with her very hot friend and man, did she rant about it?

“She insulted me in mother tongue(very hard expletives I last heard in September 1999) before she blocked me here.

“Sijui hii tabia walitoa wapi,”

Do you agree with his sentiments?

