Thursday, 16 December 2021 – A sombre mood engulfed Nuu Village in Mwingi during the burial of a 5-year-old girl who perished in the river Enziu tragedy.

The deceased little angel, identified as Munanu Mumu, died on the spot when the bus they were travelling in plunged into the river.

Her mother and brother were also travelling on the same bus but they were rescued.

See photos of the emotional burial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.