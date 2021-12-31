Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 31, 2021 – Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet is the wealthiest in the history of Kenya.

Commenting on his Twitter page on Thursday, Ahmednasir, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said Uhuru knows how much every member of his cabinet has stolen since 98 percent of them are billionaires.

Ahmednasir said the corrupt ministers have immunity as long as they continue abusing the second in command.

“H.E UHURU’S cabinet is the WEALTHIEST in the history of Kenya since 1963…& the President knows how much every member of his cabinet has stolen.

“98% of them are BILLIONAIRES…NOTHING WILL HAPPEN TO THEM…because they have IMMUNITY as long as they Continue abusing DP RUTO!” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

Ahmednasir is among powerful lawyers in the country who are supporting Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST