Innovations for Poverty Action Kenya Sandalwood Lane, off Riverside Drive

P.O. Box 72427-00200, Nairobi, Kenya poverty-action.org/Kenya

info-kenya@poverty-action.org 0707 387 429 and 020 271 0237

PROMPTS Project

POSITION: Nurse Field Officer (60 positions) REPORTING TO: Associate Field Manager

START DATE: 15th February 2022

LOCATION: Kirinyaga, Kilifi, Kajiado, Meru, Kisii, Siaya, Nyeri and Narok DURATION: 2.5 Months

DEADLINE: ASAP

ELIGIBILITY: Position open to local Kenyan hires only

About Innovations for Poverty Action:

Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to discovering and promoting\effective solutions to global poverty problems. In close partnership with decision makers — the policymakers, practitioners, investors, and donors working with the poor around the world — IPA designs and evaluates potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations, the most rigorous evaluation method available. We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.

About the Project:

This project, in collaboration with researchers from Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Jacaranda Health, is a randomized controlled trial investigating the factors that influence how care is provided to women during pregnancy, delivery and post-natal. The project will include facility- and individual-level data collection nationwide and will include many different activities ranging from facility assessments, provider survey, in-person and phone surveys with ante-natal and post- natal patients, register data capture and potentially delivery observations at endline . The study is seeking to evaluate the impact of several interventions implemented by Jacaranda Health, a social enterprise seeking to improve maternal healthcare and health outcomes at public facilities.

About the Position:

The Nurse Field Officer under the general supervision of the Associate Field Manager and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures coordinates the facilitation of field activities and functions within IPAK. Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Nurse Field Officer, to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Field Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Liaise with health facility staff to identify potentially eligible study

Screening and recruitment of study participants and administering informed

Conduct non-clinical data collection for study participants through delivery

Observe delivery and fill the questionnaire using Survey

Create and plan for data collection activities summary reports for activities as guided by the RA/FM on a daily, weekly, and monthly

Regularly report any relevant events that affect the study to the RA/FM

Taking care of all assigned IPA properties i.e. tablets, laptops, chargers etc. and ensure they are in good working

Communicate arising challenges/ concerns/ emergencies promptly to the RA for the project to run its activities efficiently within the stipulated period for the

Other tasks as assigned by

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

Minimum of a Diploma or certificate in: (1) Comprehensive Nursing or (2) Midwifery obtained within the last 2 years from an accredited

Experience in maternal and newborn

Experience conducting deliveries in a facility

Experience conducting research in areas of public health, medicine, or any other relevant subject

Strong writing and analytical skills and able to work with minimum supervision

Flexible, self-motivated, and a team player

Excellent communication skills with fluency in English and

Experience in mobile data collection tools is an added

Female candidates are encouraged to apply

How to Apply

Please click here to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview. Applicants are encouraged to apply early, as applications will be reviewed on a ROLLING BASIS.

DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Nurse Field Officer. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an applicant. Applicants are encouraged to confirm the information listed above with IPA.