6 ways to improve money habits and build up wealth

Nobody likes to talk about finances, be it theirs or someone else’s, precisely because, more often than not, such conversations always spark heated debates. Some people believe you only need enough money to live from one month to another, while others do take a special interest in opening a savings account and deposit as much as they can.

While we are in no position to tell you exactly what to do with your hard-earned money, we still believe that, if you want to avoid unexpected financial situations, you need to start understanding where your money comes from, and where they go each month.

Being in charge of your own financial situation is certainly not easy, but with time and practice, you will get better at it. And while humans did not yet discover how to influence time, you can certainly do something about the practice part – developing healthy financial habits. If you don’t know where to start, take a look at the tips below.

Image source: https://unsplash.com/photos/-8a5eJ1-mmQ

Visualize your income and expenses

The first thing you need to do, to have a more clear idea of what your monthly income and expenses are, is to start writing everything down. Start keeping a financial diary, and once you have everything written down, you will get a much better perspective on what your next move needs to be.

On one page, write down everything that represents your monthly income. Salary, allowance, money from side jobs, each and every penny that enters your household needs to be on the list, to ensure your perspective is as accurate as possible. Then, on the page next to it, list down all your expenses. Ideally, you should split expenses up into a few categories, such as car expenses (insurance/gas/repairs), house expenses (rent or mortgage/bills/repairs or other house purchases), groceries, subscriptions, etc. Once you get a better idea about where your money is going, it will be much easier to determine where to start saving.

Set up clear financial goals

If you are here, you probably have one main financial goal you want to meet, be it to get out of debt, start saving money, or simply spend less. Not knowing what you want is one of the main reasons you are not getting what you want, so start writing down your financial goals and decide on priorities.

If, for example, you are looking to get out of debt, you may not be able to also set aside thousands of dollars every month, so you need to consider which of those is more important. In this case, you should focus on paying your debt first, so in order to expedite the process, you may not be able to save as much money as you did in the past.

Once you know exactly what your financial goals are, you can start working on them, one at a time, in order of urgency. This will help you become more disciplined and, once you start observing the process, you will gain much more confidence in your abilities to reach financial independence.

Automate most of your payments

If you want a more effortless way to keep track of your finances and ensure everything gets paid on time, automating your finances is the best thing you can do. This will guarantee that no month passes by without your bills getting paid.

Set up automated payments for each and every expense you can, such as credit card payments, bills, and subscriptions. All you need to do is link your accounts, so that money goes from your paychecks, straight to your bills before the due date.

This way, when you check your account, you will see exactly how much money you have left for the rest of your monthly expenses. Plus, it will clear up valuable time and you won’t have to worry about whether or not you paid the electricity bill this month.

Invest, but only money you can afford to lose

Investments are an important factor when looking to build up wealth, but you need to do it on your own terms. Stocks and bonds, commodities, cryptocurrencies are forex are all great ways to start saving money because, as opposed to opening a savings account, you get a much better chance at multiplying your investments.

But investing does come with a price, especially if you consider investing in forex or cryptocurrencies, as the market is highly volatile and can depend on many factors. One example would be people who trade Forex using the market sentiment, which means trading based on how a particular market’s security is perceived by other investors.

This is why you need to make sure you only invest small sums of money that, in the eventuality of a loss, will not hurt your finances that month. If you plan on investing half of your monthly income, chances are your financial security will suffer in the eventuality of a loss. But if you only invest a small 10%, or even less, that’s “spare change” that won’t affect you that much.

Cut down on small daily purchases

You may be thinking that your daily coffee is only 5$, but if you think about it, in the long term, that means more money than you think. If you buy a $5 every day, that’s $150 a month, which suddenly does not seem so little anymore. If you were to invest that money each month, in 40 years you get close to $1 million. Not too bad, right?

We keep spending our money on things that we don’t exactly need, without realizing they can add up to a lot more, so next time you think about buying that cup of coffee, consider what those $5 really mean.

Save unexpected cash

If you receive unexpected money, such as a bonus, or a birthday gift, don’t immediately spend it all up. You have been doing perfectly fine without that money, so you will be doing fine if you don’t spend them as well. Instead, add them to your savings and continue living just the way you did before. This will help you avoid unhealthy spending issues once you start increasing your income.