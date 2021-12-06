Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Customer Service Associate -Life (6 positions) – (2100008Q)
Job purpose
Responsible for delivering an exceptional customer experience at the Britam branch level and putting the needs of every customer at the heart of every decision-making process.
Key Responsibilities
- Implement the customer experience strategy and ensure high standards of Customer Service are maintained at the branch level in the respective branch
- Investigate and respond to all customer enquiries promptly at the branch level
- Escalate complex queries to the appropriate functional area
- Maintain regular internal (to staff) and external (to customers) communication on Customer Service matters.
- Carry out customer, FA and product-related document processing including scanning and indexing documents in the Document Management System
- Process pension queries and generates member statements on request
- Premium receipting and posting/allocating to the Line of Business systems and preparing daily premium reports
- Initiate processing of AMC business through scanning and indexing new business applications, top-ups, withdrawals, rollovers and switches
- Maintain an accurate record of all customer interactions in CRM through walkin clients, phone calls, letters, FAs, emails, and other customer interactions
- Preparation of the branch operations reports
- Maintain a neat and accurate petty cash record book and ensure petty cash float levels are kept
- Hold brief in the event the underwriting associate is absent by performing that role’s tasks
- Perform any other duties as may be assigned from time to time
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in a business related field
- At least 2- 4 years’ experience in a similar position
How to Apply
