Customer Service Associate -Life (6 positions) – (2100008Q)

Job purpose

Responsible for delivering an exceptional customer experience at the Britam branch level and putting the needs of every customer at the heart of every decision-making process.

Key Responsibilities

Implement the customer experience strategy and ensure high standards of Customer Service are maintained at the branch level in the respective branch

Investigate and respond to all customer enquiries promptly at the branch level

Escalate complex queries to the appropriate functional area

Maintain regular internal (to staff) and external (to customers) communication on Customer Service matters.

Carry out customer, FA and product-related document processing including scanning and indexing documents in the Document Management System

Process pension queries and generates member statements on request

Premium receipting and posting/allocating to the Line of Business systems and preparing daily premium reports

Initiate processing of AMC business through scanning and indexing new business applications, top-ups, withdrawals, rollovers and switches

Maintain an accurate record of all customer interactions in CRM through walkin clients, phone calls, letters, FAs, emails, and other customer interactions

Preparation of the branch operations reports

Maintain a neat and accurate petty cash record book and ensure petty cash float levels are kept

Hold brief in the event the underwriting associate is absent by performing that role’s tasks

Perform any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a business related field

At least 2- 4 years’ experience in a similar position

How to Apply

Apply for the job here