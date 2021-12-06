Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Kisii County Government invites applications from suitable and qualified Kenyan Citizens to fill vacancies pursuant to Article 235 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 and Section 63 of the County Government Act, 2012.

VACANCY NO. KSI/PSB/EA/3/2021: SUB-COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR (6 POSTS) JG ‘Q’

TERMS: PERMANENT / CONTRACT

This vacancies require applicants from the following Sub-Counties (Constituencies) i.e. Bonchari; Kitutu Chache North; Kitutu Chache South; Nyaribari Chache; Nyaribari Masaba; and South Mugirango.

Responsibilities

Coordinating and facilitating citizen participation in the development of policies, plans and delivery of services;

Enhance administrative capacity for effective functions and governance at the local level;

Ensuring compliance with legal, statutory and regulatory requirements;

Facilitating inter-governmental relations and conflict resolution at the Sub-County level;

Mobilize revenue collection and play a critical role in building businesses registers of ratepayers and business people in the Sub-County;

Overseeing safe custody of County government assets in the Sub-County;

Coordinating and liaising with other directorates and departments in the Sub-County;

Supervision of development projects in the Sub-County;

Providing linkage between the office and the community;

Disseminating information to the public;

Articulate implementation of Articles 10 (on National values and principles of governance) and 232 (on values and principles of public service) of the constitution to the citizens;

Exercise any other functions and powers delegated by the Director Devolved

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade an officer must:-

Be a Kenyan Citizen and originate from the Ward applying

Have Bachelor’s degree in Administration and Management from a recognized university (Masers degree will be an added advantage)

Have thorough understanding of devolution, the county development plans and

Have a work experience of at least five (5) years in administration and management at senior management level.

Certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution

Satisfy the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution

NOTE: -Women and People living with disability are encouraged to apply.

– Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

How to Apply

All applications should be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly indicating the position applied for; and for ECDE teachers to indicate specific school(s), whilst enclosed together with a copy of National ID Card, a detailed CV and copies of all relevant certificates and testimonials, so as to reach on or before 30th December, 2021 at 5.00p.m. and addressed to: –

The Ag. Secretary/CEO Kisii County Public Service Board

P.O Box 1848 -40200, KISII.

OR;

Hand delivery applications can be dropped at the Kisii County Public Service Board offices situated along Kisii-Kilgoris Road near the Kisii Cathedral Junction Road.

For More information please visit www.kisii.go.ke

KISII COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER