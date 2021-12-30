Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Opening date December 6, 2021

Vacancy No: CGHR/232/11/21

Program description: The Kenyan Medical Research Institute, Center for Global Health Research (KEMRI-CGHR), has been selected to participate in a seven country multi-center study that will quantify the burden of Shigella diarrhea among infants and young children in Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia to inform future Shigella vaccine trials. KEMRI-CGHR working in collaboration with the Center for Vaccine Development (CVD) at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and Global Center for Integrated Health of Women, Adolescents, and Children at the University of Washington and funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, will participate in the Enterics for Global Health (EFGH)- Shigella study. The EFGH-Shigella project represents an extension of the Global Enteric Multicenter Study (GEMS) and the Vaccine Impact Assessment on Diarrhea in Africa (VIDA). The project is pleased to announce the following vacant position(s):

Position: Clerk (Community Interviewer) KMR 10 – (30 Positions)

Location: Siaya County

Reporting: Reports to the field supervisor

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education grade D+plus

Certificate or experience in computer packages

Must be residents of the study sites

Good command of English, Dholuo and Swahili languages is required

Have at least one year experience in collection of epidemiological and demographic data

Experience in Enterics related studies will have added advantage

Accident-free driving experience of motor bike with valid Class G and F driving license

Familiarity with and valid certificate Good clinical Practices

Job Summary

The Community Interviewer will work under team leads and will be responsible for collecting timely and accurate data from a given number of participants assigned on a daily basis.

Responsibilities

The Community Interviewers’ responsibilities shall be as follows:

Timely collection of accurate demographic and morbidity data from study participants according to Good Clinical Practice (GCP) standards using tablets

Ensuring that all the study questionnaires are completely filled during the interview

Resolve all forms with discrepancies and keep good documentation of work

Attend all weekly meetings in time and report on progress of work

Be courteous, respectful, proactive, conscientious, punctual and hardworking

Be a team player

Terms of Employment: A one- year renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service and a probation period for the first 3 months and salary is as per the stated grade.

Applications MUST include the following:

Letter of Application (INDICATE VACANCY NUMBER)

Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address

Three letters of reference with contact telephone numbers and e-mail addresses of the referees

Copies of Certificates, Diplomas or Transcripts

How to Apply

If you are interested and meet the outlined criteria, please apply to Deputy Director, CGHR, PO Box 1578-40100, Kisumu not later than December 26, 2021. Submit your application including documents via Email address cghr@kemri.org

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER; WOMEN AND DISABLED PERSONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.