Opening date December 6, 2021
Vacancy No: CGHR/232/11/21
Program description: The Kenyan Medical Research Institute, Center for Global Health Research (KEMRI-CGHR), has been selected to participate in a seven country multi-center study that will quantify the burden of Shigella diarrhea among infants and young children in Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia to inform future Shigella vaccine trials. KEMRI-CGHR working in collaboration with the Center for Vaccine Development (CVD) at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and Global Center for Integrated Health of Women, Adolescents, and Children at the University of Washington and funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, will participate in the Enterics for Global Health (EFGH)- Shigella study. The EFGH-Shigella project represents an extension of the Global Enteric Multicenter Study (GEMS) and the Vaccine Impact Assessment on Diarrhea in Africa (VIDA). The project is pleased to announce the following vacant position(s):
Position: Clerk (Community Interviewer) KMR 10 – (30 Positions)
Location: Siaya County
Reporting: Reports to the field supervisor
Qualifications
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education grade D+plus
- Certificate or experience in computer packages
- Must be residents of the study sites
- Good command of English, Dholuo and Swahili languages is required
- Have at least one year experience in collection of epidemiological and demographic data
- Experience in Enterics related studies will have added advantage
- Accident-free driving experience of motor bike with valid Class G and F driving license
- Familiarity with and valid certificate Good clinical Practices
Job Summary
The Community Interviewer will work under team leads and will be responsible for collecting timely and accurate data from a given number of participants assigned on a daily basis.
Responsibilities
The Community Interviewers’ responsibilities shall be as follows:
- Timely collection of accurate demographic and morbidity data from study participants according to Good Clinical Practice (GCP) standards using tablets
- Ensuring that all the study questionnaires are completely filled during the interview
- Resolve all forms with discrepancies and keep good documentation of work
- Attend all weekly meetings in time and report on progress of work
- Be courteous, respectful, proactive, conscientious, punctual and hardworking
- Be a team player
Terms of Employment: A one- year renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service and a probation period for the first 3 months and salary is as per the stated grade.
Applications MUST include the following:
- Letter of Application (INDICATE VACANCY NUMBER)
- Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address
- Three letters of reference with contact telephone numbers and e-mail addresses of the referees
- Copies of Certificates, Diplomas or Transcripts
How to Apply
If you are interested and meet the outlined criteria, please apply to Deputy Director, CGHR, PO Box 1578-40100, Kisumu not later than December 26, 2021. Submit your application including documents via Email address cghr@kemri.org
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER; WOMEN AND DISABLED PERSONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY
Only short listed candidates will be contacted.
