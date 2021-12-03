Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Ref: NGAAF/03/11/2021: COUNTY COORDINATORS – (BOMET, ISIOLO AND TURKANA COUNTIES) – (3 Posts)

The officer will be deployed in the respective County and shall be the custodian of all NGAAF activities, programs and projects and Assets.

Duties and Responsibilities

The County Coordinator shall be required to;

Coordinate of all the activities of the Fund at the County Level

Be the custodian of all records and equipment of the Fund at the County Level

Supervise of all staff at County Level

Serve as the Secretary to the Fund County Committee

Prepare and submit quarterly and annual reports on the operations of the Fund; and

Perform such other function required under NGAAF Regulations or any other Law as may be prudent.

Qualifications and Requirements

For appointment to this position, a candidate should:

Be a Kenyan citizen

Have at least five years of experience in the field of public finance management and/or social development

Hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university in Business Administration, commerce, project planning, Economics or Social Science. A master’s degree in the relevant field shall be an added advantage

Possess at least two years’ experience in Public Finance Management

A course in project planning shall be an added advantage

Have excellent communication, organizational and interpersonal skills.

Be computer literate.

Must fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution.

How To Apply

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the above positions. Each application should be accompanied by a CV with names of three professional referees, daytime telephone contact, a cover letter indicating the position applied for in the subject header and all relevant certificates and testimonials addressed to:

The Chief Executive Officer,

National Government Affirmative Action Fund,

P.O. Box 48272-00100

NAIROBI.

And

Send via Email to: hr@ngaaf.go.ke

Or hand-delivered to:

The Chief Executive Officer,

National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF).

ABSA Towers, 16th Floor,

P.O BOX 48272-00100

NAIROBI.

The applications should be received on or before Friday, 17th December, 2021 at 5.00 PM.

Please note:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

The NATIONAL GOVERNMENT AFFIRMATIVE ACTION FUND is committed to availing equal opportunities to ALL KENYANS. Female candidates and persons with Disability are encouraged to apply

Successful candidates will be appointed on a three year contract period renewable subject to satisfactory performance