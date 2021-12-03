Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tower SACCO is one of the fastest growing and licensed DTS (Deposit Taking SACCO). To achieve our planned growth, the SACCO is looking for qualified and competent persons to fill the following vacancies:

Audit clerk (3 posts)(Job reference: TSCCS:A.C. 1/2021:

Qualifications

The interested applicant will be required to have the following minimum requirements; –

Aged between 24-35 years.

C.S.E. C (Plain) with C (plain) in Mathematics and English

CPA II or Diploma in Accountancy/finance & Banking or a diploma in a relevant

Those with experience of 3 years and above in auditing will have an added

MUST have strong computer skills and must support with the relevant computer

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the specified minimum qualifications are requested to visit our website: www.towersacco.co.ke : information Centre – careers for more information on how to apply.

Tower SACCO Society limited is an equal opportunity employer

WEBSITE INSTRUCTIONS:

You will be required to go through the Job Descriptions and specifications above, and apply your suitable position by clicking to the link given for the online job application form. Follow ALL the instructions given to submit. Please note that the required attachments should be in PDF format.

The applications should be submitted on or before 10th December 2021 by 6.00 p.m.

Applications that are received beyond the deadline or that do not meet the stated requirements will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.