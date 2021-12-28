Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Innovations for Poverty Action Kenya Sandalwood Lane, off Riverside Drive

P.O. Box 72427-00200, Nairobi, Kenya poverty-action.org/Kenya

info-kenya@poverty-action.org 0707 387 429 and 020 271 0237

Sorghum Supply Chain Project

POSITION: Field Officer (28 positions)

REPORTING TO: Senior Field Officer

START DATE: 17th January 2022

LOCATION: Busia, Bondo, Homa Bay and Migori

DURATION: 2 Months

DEADLINE: 17th December 2021

ELIGIBILITY: Position open to local Kenyan hires only

About Innovations for Poverty Action:

Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems. In close partnership with decision makers — the policymakers, practitioners, investors, and donors working with the poor around the world — IPA designs and evaluates potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations, the most rigorous evaluation method available. We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.

About the Project:

Sorghum Supply Chain Project is an evaluation of a Programme to Optimize Confidence and Participation in Labour Markets among Farmers in Agricultural Value Chains in Western Kenya. It is a non-randomized field trial of Sorghum farmers aged 18 years and above who reside within the study sites. We will purposively assign 14 sub-counties located in Western Kenya where East Africa Malting Limited has existing relationship with farmers to either receive the intervention (farmers hubs) or to continue with current practice. Study participants will include randomly selected farmers within each arm who consent to study participation and meet study eligibility criteria. The objective of this project is to measure the effect of the intervention on the proportion of sorghum farmers with an EABL contract of intent and measure also the proximity and geographic distribution of agricultural extension services around individual sorghum farmers. This study will be conducted in Migori, Homa-Bay, Kisumu, Siaya and Busia counties in Western Kenya.

About the Position:

The Field Officer under the general supervision of the Senior Field Officer and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures will primarily be responsible for collection of high- quality data. Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Field Officer to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Senior Field Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Administer surveys to farmers in their households using survey CTO

Visiting and tracking of survey respondents to administer the survey tools

Diligent completion of checklists and other means of monitoring data

Always assist in organizing materials in readiness for field work and for data processing and organizing data collected from the field and ensuring safety of these

Providing feedback during debriefs on data collection activities and survey instruments that will inform and monitor improvements in project

Ensure data integrity is always maintained and minimize errors in survey administration

Other duties related to project implementation and administrative tasks as

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Social Sciences or related fields

Excellent verbal communication skills with fluency in the local languages spoken in the study

1-2 years’ experience in data collection in the field

Well organized, detail-oriented, and excellent listening

Experience in collecting data using surveyCTO

Proven ability to exercise discretion in dealing with confidential or sensitive

Willing and able to traverse various study regions by public

Ability to work independently under minimum supervision and as part of a team

Ability to work comfortably in the specific study regions

Ability to recall detail and apply existing knowledge to new

Proven capacity to be punctual and

Capability to exercise honesty, trustworthiness, and HIGH

Ability to stay and work comfortably in the specific study counties during the data collection exercise (Added advantage to candidates who can work/fit in multiple counties).

How to Apply

Please click here to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview. Applicants are encouraged to apply early, as applications will be reviewed on a ROLLING BASIS.

DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Field Officer- Sorghum Supply Chain Project. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an applicant. Applicants are encouraged to confirm the information listed above with IPA.