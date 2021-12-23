Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Innovations for Poverty Action Kenya Sandalwood Lane, off Riverside Drive

P.O. Box 72427-00200, Nairobi, Kenya poverty-action.org/Kenya

info-kenya@poverty-action.org 0707 387 429 and 020 271 0237

POSITION: Field Officer (23 positions)

REPORTING TO: Senior Field Officer

START DATE: 24th January 2022

LOCATION: Siaya/Meru County

DURATION: 2 Months

DEADLINE: 31st December 2021

ELIGIBILITY: Position open to Kenyan nationals only

About Innovations for Poverty Action:

Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems. In close partnership with decision makers — the policymakers, practitioners, investors, and donors working with the poor around the world — IPA designs and evaluates potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations, the most rigorous evaluation method available. We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.

About the Project:

Health Insurance Project is a randomized evaluation that aims to assess the impact of an innovative health insurance product on individuals who subscribe for it. The project will provide an understanding of how exactly formal health insurance in general, and DDFinance insurance in particular, affect low-income households. This research project will rigorously measure the impact of the DDFinance insurance product on low-income households. In particular, we examine whether they benefit from improved health status, reduction in costly financing strategies, and increased subjective well-being. To measure causal effects of the insurance product, we use a randomized controlled trial (RCT), the golden standard in evaluation. Outcomes evaluated will include a wide range of indicators, for instance health status or usage of alternative risk coping strategies (selling livestock, reducing food consumption). The project is a partnership with Principal Investigators from the University of Zurich, DDFinance and Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA).

About the Position:

The Field Officer under the general supervision of the Senior Field Officer and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures will be responsible for collecting high-quality data in the field. Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Field Officer to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Senior Field Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Administer surveys to farmers in their households using survey CTO

Visiting and tracking of survey respondents to administer the survey tools

Diligent completion of checklists and other means of monitoring data

Always assist in organizing materials in readiness for field work and for data processing and organizing data collected from the field and ensuring safety of these

Providing feedback during debriefs on data collection activities and survey instruments that will inform and monitor improvements in project

Ensure data integrity is always maintained and minimize errors in survey administration

Other duties related to project implementation and administrative tasks as

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s or Diploma degree in Social Sciences or related fields

Excellent verbal communication skills with fluency in the local languages spoken in the study

1-2 years’ experience in data collection in the field

Well organized, detail-oriented, and excellent listening

Experience in collecting data using surveyCTO

Proven ability to exercise discretion in dealing with confidential or sensitive

Willing and able to traverse various study regions by public

Ability to work independently under minimum supervision and as part of a team

Ability to work comfortably in the specific study regions

Ability to recall detail and apply existing knowledge to new

Proven capacity to be punctual and

Capability to exercise honesty, trustworthiness, and HIGH

Ability to stay and work comfortably in the specific study counties during the data collection exercise (Added advantage to candidates who can work/fit in multiple counties).

How to Apply

Please click here to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview. Applicants are encouraged to apply early, as applications will be reviewed on a ROLLING BASIS.

DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Field Officer- Health Insurance Project. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an applicant. Applicants are encouraged to confirm the information listed above with IPA.