The Kilifi County Assembly Service Board invites suitable applicants for the following positions:
FINANCE OFFICER I – JOB GROUP K (TWO POSITIONS)
Responsibilities
- Compiling, analyzing and formatting financial estimates;
- Taking initial action on budget monitoring; and
- Preparing reports and briefs on budgetary policy issues from user
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-
- Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines:- Commerce (Finance option), Economics, Business Administration (Finance option), Business Management (Finance option), Finance or any other equivalent Qualification from a recognized institution; and
- Proficiency in computer applications
How to Apply
Candidates interested in the above positions must have the following clearances;
- Certificate of good conduct from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID);
- Clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);
- Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);
- Certificate from Ethics & Anti-corruption Commission (EACC).
Persons interested in filling the above positions should submit applications accompanied by Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card/Passport, and other relevant supporting documents/testimonials.
All applicants should clearly indicate the POSITION APPLIED FOR MARKED ON THE ENVELOPE and be addressed to:
THE CLERK/SECRETARY,
COUNTY ASSEMBLY SERVICE BOARD,
COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF KILIFI,
P. O BOX 332-80200,
MALINDI.
Applications should reach the Office of the Clerk/Secretary, County Assembly Service Board of Kilifi OR via email on klfassembly@gmail.com on or before close of business on Thursday, 30th December 2021.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
NOTE: THE COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF KILIFI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.
