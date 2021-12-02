Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) is a State Corporation established in Kenya in 1979 through the Science and Technology (Repealed) Act, Cap 250 of the Laws of Kenya and as currently established and dully accredited to continue to operate as such under the Science Technology and Innovation Act, 2013 as the national body responsible for carrying out research in human health in Kenya. KEMRI’s vision is “to be a leading centre of excellence in human health research” and its mission is “to improve human health and quality of life through research, capacity building and service delivery”.

KEMRI seeks to recruit dynamic, innovative and experienced persons to fill the following positions:-

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT, JOB GROUP KMR 8 – – (2 POSITIONS) –

FINANCE, CGMR(C) – KILIFI

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will work under guidance and supervision of a Senior Administrative Assistant.

Responsibilities

General Office Administration

Response to minor emergencies such as water

Supervise Office

Management of venues for office meetings

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

Diploma in Business Administration, Management, Fleet Management, Public Administration, Political Science, Sociology, or any other relevant and equivalent qualification from a recognized

Proficiency in computer applications; and

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

Key Skills and Competencies

Planning skills

Communication and reporting skills

Interpersonal skills

Team player

Terms of Employment: Employment is for one (1) year contract, as per KEMRI Human Resource Policy and Procedures Manual with a probation period for the first three (3) months.

The following will be required during the interviews:- Certificate of good conduct, Higher Education Loans Board compliance certificate, KRA Tax compliance certificate, Credit Reference Bureau clearance certificate, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission clearance.

Kindly attach your cv, cover letter, copies of certified academic and professional certificates, testimonials and other relevant documents.

How to Apply

All the applications to be done through KEMRI Website www.kemri.org/careers – E-Recruitment Portal on or before 23rd December 2021 latest 5.00 p.m.

Please visit the KEMRI web site www.kemri.org for more details on the advertisement.

KEMRI is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity. Persons with disability, women, youth and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply. KEMRI does not charge a fee at any stage of its recruitment process including application, interview and processing of offer letter. If asked for a fee, report such request immediately.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.