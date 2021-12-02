Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Kilifi County Assembly Service Board invites suitable applicants for the following positions:

FINANCE OFFICER I – JOB GROUP K (TWO POSITIONS)

Responsibilities

Compiling, analyzing and formatting financial estimates;

Taking initial action on budget monitoring; and

Preparing reports and briefs on budgetary policy issues from user

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines:- Commerce (Finance option), Economics, Business Administration (Finance option), Business Management (Finance option), Finance or any other equivalent Qualification from a recognized institution; and

Proficiency in computer applications

How to Apply

Candidates interested in the above positions must have the following clearances;

Certificate of good conduct from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID);

Clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

Certificate from Ethics & Anti-corruption Commission (EACC).

Persons interested in filling the above positions should submit applications accompanied by Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card/Passport, and other relevant supporting documents/testimonials.

All applicants should clearly indicate the POSITION APPLIED FOR MARKED ON THE ENVELOPE and be addressed to:

THE CLERK/SECRETARY,

COUNTY ASSEMBLY SERVICE BOARD,

COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF KILIFI,

P. O BOX 332-80200,

MALINDI.

Applications should reach the Office of the Clerk/Secretary, County Assembly Service Board of Kilifi OR via email on klfassembly@gmail.com on or before close of business on Thursday, 30th December 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

NOTE: THE COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF KILIFI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.