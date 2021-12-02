Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ACCOUNTS CLERKS II, JOB GROUP G (2 POSITIONS)

Qualifications

CPA Part II, Section IV, with proficiency in computer accounting related packages: Quick books, Excel, Pastel, Sage, etc

At least a Diploma in Accounting or related field from a recognized Institution

At least three (3) years’ experience in the same capacity in an Educational Institution.

Must demonstrate the following attributes:

integrity and commitment;

ability to communicate;

ability to be a team player;

ability to supervise; and

good work attitude and ability to follow instructions.

A valid certificate of Good Conduct.

Responsibilities

Reports to the Finance Officer.

Record keeping, receipting and reconciliation.

Preparation of payments and other clerical works.

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

How to Apply

Interested and qualified individuals should send their application letters with detailed CVs, with three professional referees’ preferably current or former supervisors, copies of academic and professional certificates and other testimonials together with a copy of the National Identity card so as reach the undersigned not later than 21st DECEMBER, 2021

The Chief Principal/Secretary, BOG

Matili Technical Training Institute

P.O. Box 76 – 50204

KIMILILI