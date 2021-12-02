Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
The Kilifi County Assembly Service Board invites suitable applicants for the following positions:
ACCOUNTANT I – JOB GROUP K (TWO POSITIONS)
Duties and Responsibilities
- verification of vouchers and committal documents in accordance with laid down rules and regulations;
- data capture, maintenance of primary records such as cashbooks, ledgers, vote books, registers
- preparation of simple management reports g. imprest and expenditure returns etc.,
- safe custody of Assembly records and assets under him/her,
- receiving duly processed payments and receipt vouchers;
- writing cheques and posting payments and receipt vouchers in the cash books; balancing and ruling of the cash books on daily basis;
- arranging for withdrawal of cash for office use and ensuring safety of the same at all times;
- extracting and providing cash liquidity analysis; (ix)ensuring security of cheques and cheque books;
- preparation of expenditure and Authority to Incur Expenditure (AIE); (xi)paying personal and merchant claims guided by cash balances in the cash books and treasury regulations; and
- Receipting of all money due and payable to government
Qualifications
For Appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-
- Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option) and passed Part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA)
- Passed Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (K) Examination or its approved equivalent
- Certificate in Computer Applications; and
- Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results
How to Apply
Candidates interested in the above positions must have the following clearances;
- Certificate of good conduct from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID);
- Clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);
- Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);
- Certificate from Ethics & Anti-corruption Commission (EACC).
Persons interested in filling the above positions should submit applications accompanied by Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card/Passport, and other relevant supporting documents/testimonials.
All applicants should clearly indicate the POSITION APPLIED FOR MARKED ON THE ENVELOPE and be addressed to:
THE CLERK/SECRETARY,
COUNTY ASSEMBLY SERVICE BOARD,
COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF KILIFI,
P. O BOX 332-80200,
MALINDI.
Applications should reach the Office of the Clerk/Secretary, County Assembly Service Board of Kilifi OR via email on klfassembly@gmail.com on or before close of business on Thursday, 30th December 2021.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
NOTE: THE COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF KILIFI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>