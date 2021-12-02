Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

The Kilifi County Assembly Service Board invites suitable applicants for the following positions:

ACCOUNTANT I – JOB GROUP K (TWO POSITIONS) 

Duties and Responsibilities

  • verification of vouchers and committal documents in accordance with laid down rules and regulations;
  • data capture, maintenance of primary records such as cashbooks, ledgers, vote books, registers
  • preparation of simple management reports g. imprest and expenditure returns etc.,
  • safe custody of Assembly records and assets under him/her,
  • receiving duly processed payments and receipt vouchers;
  • writing cheques and posting payments and receipt vouchers in the cash books; balancing and ruling of the cash books on daily basis;
  • arranging for withdrawal of cash for office use and ensuring safety of the same at all times;
  • extracting and providing cash liquidity analysis; (ix)ensuring security of cheques and cheque books;
  • preparation of expenditure and Authority to Incur Expenditure (AIE); (xi)paying personal and merchant claims guided by cash balances in the cash books and treasury regulations; and
  • Receipting of all money due and payable to government

Qualifications

For Appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

  • Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option) and passed Part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA)
  • Passed Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (K) Examination or its approved equivalent
  • Certificate in Computer Applications; and
  • Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results

  How to Apply 

 Candidates interested in the above positions must have the following clearances;

  • Certificate of good conduct from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID);
  • Clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);
  • Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);
  • Certificate from Ethics & Anti-corruption Commission (EACC).

Persons interested in filling the above positions should submit applications accompanied by Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card/Passport, and other relevant supporting documents/testimonials.

All applicants should clearly indicate the POSITION APPLIED FOR MARKED ON THE ENVELOPE and be addressed to:

THE CLERK/SECRETARY,

COUNTY ASSEMBLY SERVICE BOARD,

COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF KILIFI,

P. O  BOX  332-80200,

MALINDI.

 Applications should reach the Office of the Clerk/Secretary, County Assembly Service Board of Kilifi OR via email on klfassembly@gmail.com on or before close of business on Thursday, 30th December 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

NOTE: THE COUNTY  ASSEMBLY OF KILIFI  IS AN  EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply