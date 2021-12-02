Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Kilifi County Assembly Service Board invites suitable applicants for the following positions:

ACCOUNTANT I – JOB GROUP K (TWO POSITIONS)

Duties and Responsibilities

verification of vouchers and committal documents in accordance with laid down rules and regulations;

data capture, maintenance of primary records such as cashbooks, ledgers, vote books, registers

preparation of simple management reports g. imprest and expenditure returns etc.,

safe custody of Assembly records and assets under him/her,

receiving duly processed payments and receipt vouchers;

writing cheques and posting payments and receipt vouchers in the cash books; balancing and ruling of the cash books on daily basis;

arranging for withdrawal of cash for office use and ensuring safety of the same at all times;

extracting and providing cash liquidity analysis; (ix)ensuring security of cheques and cheque books;

preparation of expenditure and Authority to Incur Expenditure (AIE); (xi)paying personal and merchant claims guided by cash balances in the cash books and treasury regulations; and

Receipting of all money due and payable to government

Qualifications

For Appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option) and passed Part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA)

Passed Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (K) Examination or its approved equivalent

Certificate in Computer Applications; and

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results

How to Apply

Candidates interested in the above positions must have the following clearances;

Certificate of good conduct from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID);

Clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

Certificate from Ethics & Anti-corruption Commission (EACC).

Persons interested in filling the above positions should submit applications accompanied by Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card/Passport, and other relevant supporting documents/testimonials.

All applicants should clearly indicate the POSITION APPLIED FOR MARKED ON THE ENVELOPE and be addressed to:

THE CLERK/SECRETARY,

COUNTY ASSEMBLY SERVICE BOARD,

COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF KILIFI,

P. O BOX 332-80200,

MALINDI.

Applications should reach the Office of the Clerk/Secretary, County Assembly Service Board of Kilifi OR via email on klfassembly@gmail.com on or before close of business on Thursday, 30th December 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

NOTE: THE COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF KILIFI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.