Kenya Red Cross Society is a leading humanitarian organization sustainably promoting the wellbeing, health and resilience of communities in Kenya. The Society is seeking qualified candidates to fill the following positions from among its registered volunteers:

Position Title: Fire Marshals (11)

Location: Dadaab

Reporting to: Safety and Security Coordinator

Job Summary

Reporting to the Safety and Security Coordinator the Fire Marshals will be responsible for responding to fire outbreaks, ensuring all fire accessories are well kept and maintained, conduct alarm and evacuation tests, identify and report hazards, participate in fire safety plan review and fire risk assessment. Other duties include reporting fire incidents, ensuring fire-fighting equipment are installed and retained in strategic points and keeping fire accessories inventory.

Responsibilities

Responding to fire alarms and emergency callouts to fire outbreak scenes, operating firefighting equipment to extinguish fire and rescuing people.

Liaise with the police and ambulance service personnel to respond to emergency situations

Conduct the inspection of fire scene to identify the cause of fire.

Provide First Aid services to fire casualties before the arrival of medical team.

Ensure availability of water supply at emergency scene by testing fire hydrants to confirm they are operational at all time.

Conduct fire safety awareness and sensitization to the community.

Assist with equipment maintenance and upkeep.

Conduct simulation drills for fire outbreak preparedness.

Qualifications

Possess a Kenya Certificate of Secondary School (KCSE).

Must possess a fire marshal course certificate and a First Aid certificate from a reputable training school.

Be physically and medically fit.

Must be a volunteer of the Kenya Red Cross Society

Trained RCAT will be an added advantage

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should apply strictly through https://www.redcross.or.ke/Careers so as to reach us not later than 12th December 2021;

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Job disclaimer and notification: Kenya Red Cross Society is an equal opportunity employer and does not charge / accept any amount or security deposit from job seekers during the selection process or while inviting candidates for an interview.

Kenya Red Cross Society is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, young people and vulnerable adults and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.