The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) is a State Corporation established in Kenya in 1979 through the Science and Technology (Repealed) Act, Cap 250 of the Laws of Kenya and as currently established and dully accredited to continue to operate as such under the Science Technology and Innovation Act, 2013 as the national body responsible for carrying out research in human health in Kenya. KEMRI’s vision is “to be a leading centre of excellence in human health research” and its mission is “to improve human health and quality of life through research, capacity building and service delivery”.

KEMRI seeks to recruit dynamic, innovative and experienced persons to fill the following positions:-

DRIVER, JOB GROUP, KMR 10 – (10 POSITIONS)

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will work under the guidance of a senior driver.

Responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities of the officer will entail:-

Driving vehicles as authorized;

Carrying out routine checks on the vehicles;

Detecting and report malfunctioning of vehicles system;

Maintain records of vehicles;

Ensuring security and safety of the vehicle;

Overseeing safety of the passengers and or goods therein;

Maintaining cleanliness of the vehicle;

Ensuring adherence to or observations of traffic laws; and

Reporting any incidents to police and/or the office immediately they occur

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade of D+ or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Valid driving license free from any current endorsements and valid for any of the classes of vehicles which the officer is required to drive;

Passed the Suitability Test for Drivers Grade III;

Valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Kenya police;

Proficiency in computer application; and

Fulfilling the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

Terms of Employment: Employment is for one (1) year contract, as per KEMRI Human Resource Policy and Procedures Manual with a probation period for the first three (3) months.

The following will be required during the interviews:- Certificate of good conduct, Higher Education Loans Board compliance certificate, KRA Tax compliance certificate, Credit Reference Bureau clearance certificate, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission clearance.

Kindly attach your cv, cover letter, copies of certified academic and professional certificates, testimonials and other relevant documents.

How to Apply

All the applications to be done through KEMRI Website www.kemri.org/careers – E-Recruitment Portal on or before 23rd December 2021 latest 5.00 p.m.

Please visit the KEMRI web site www.kemri.org for more details on the advertisement.

KEMRI is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity. Persons with disability, women, youth and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply. KEMRI does not charge a fee at any stage of its recruitment process including application, interview and processing of offer letter. If asked for a fee, report such request immediately.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.