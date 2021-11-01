Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 01 November 2021 – South African socialite, dancer and singer, Zodwa Wabantu, always pulls crazy stunts whenever she is performing.

Days after she was captured on camera allowing male fans to dip their hands between her thighs while pantiless, she has yet again been recorded pulling another stunt.

This time around, she lifted her sexy lingerie and displayed her bare derriere to fans and allowed them to touch it and record videos.

This woman is just crazy.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.