Friday, November 5, 2021 – Former Mukurweini MP, Kabando wa Kabando, has revealed the main reason why President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s government is militarising public institutions.

The government started militarising public institutions last year when President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Major General Mohamed Badi to head the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).

The same year, Uhuru ordered Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) to be put under the military and all employees were sacked.

On Thursday, Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) was put under Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and National Youth Service (NYS) and over 800 employees were sent home.

Reacting to the move, Kabando was Kabando said the three institutions were militarised to cover up for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s relatives and his friends who were behind the Sh 7 billion KEMSA scandal.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nieces Ngina Muthama and June Kinyua were awarded a tender to supply PPEs worth Sh 84 million through a company called Sundales.

They supplied ‘air’ and they were paid.

Former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, a close friend of Uhuru, was also paid Sh 4 billion through Kilig Limited for supplying nothing at KEMSA.

