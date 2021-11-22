Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 22, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is a disturbed man after a recent opinion poll by TIFA showed that his popularity is slowly plummeting as that of ODM leader Raila Odinga keeps rising ahead of 2022.

The poll showed that William Ruto enjoys 38 percent popularity among voters while his main opponent, Raila Odinga, has 23 percent.

Even though Ruto’s ratings are still higher than Raila Odinga’s, the DP witnessed a drop from 39 percent support that he enjoyed when TIFA conducted similar research in June.

On the other hand, Raila’s popularity rose from 8 percent in June to 23 percent in November when TIFA released the recent research findings.

According to political analysts, Ruto is his worst enemy as they attributed his declining popularity to the millions he is dishing out to hustlers during his campaigns.

They noted that the millions have wreaked havoc among Ruto’s supporters and politicians allied to the UDA Party as his handlers elope with the money.

Besides, some of Ruto’s supporters have accused him of fooling them as he does not give the cash after promising.

Another factor that has led to the drop in Ruto’s ratings is the nullification of the BBI by the Court of Appeal on August 20.

According to experts, condemnation of the BBI was Ruto’s strong campaign messages that had earned him dalliance among supporters, and that after its nullification, the DP has nothing new to tell voters.

Also, Ruto’s refusal to form a coalition with small parties from the Mt Kenya region led to the decline in his popularity.

Lastly, the analysts opine that Raila Odinga has weakened Ruto further with his intensified campaigns.

