Monday, November 22, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is one foot away from becoming the fifth President of Kenya, going by the number of politicians across the political divide who are joining his party, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In an interview with Radio Jambo on Saturday, former nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, said Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, is on the way to UDA.

Joho is also the ODM party Deputy Party leader and a close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

During the interview, Mwaura said Ruto is yesterday’s Raila. Explaining what he meant by this, Mwaura said just like in 2007 when Raila was the defender of the weak and champion of the downtrodden, the DP has now assumed that role.

He claimed that Raila has become part of the status quo and because of this, the Coast region has been edging slowly towards the DP with people such as Jumwa and Joho being in the process of joining him too.

The Kenyan DAILY POST