Friday, November 26, 2021 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has disclosed the closely guarded secret about President Uhuru Kenyatta after the death of his predecessor, Major General Rtd Joseph Nkaisery.

Speaking in Kajiado yesterday, Matiang’i detailed how Uhuru reacted to the demise of Nkaiserry, noting that the president was very distraught about the death.

After being appointed to replace Nkaiserry in 2017, Matiang’i spoke with Uhuru on the late CS’s work and service to the nation and the Maa community.

He noted that the president lauded Nkaissery and also spoke highly of other Maa community leaders including the late George Saitoti and Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku.

“When Nkaissery passed away, Uhuru appointed me to be the successor.

“He urged me to ensure the deceased’s succession plans in Kajiado are completed.

“We already gazetted all sub-counties Nkaissery listed.

“We shall appoint commissioners as Nkaissery wanted,” Matiang’i stated.

The Interior CS presided over the installation ceremony of Principal Chief, Wilson Mpapayo, of Ntashat Location in Kajiado to Senior Principal Chief, describing Mpapayo as a role model who has exemplified diligence in service delivery and community leadership.

Uhuru was said to have received advice from the National Security Council (NSC) before appointing Matiang’i as Interior CS in 2017 after Nkaissery passed on.

NSC was reported to have considered Dr. Matiang’i’s “firmness and commitment to a course” as his main strength.

