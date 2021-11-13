Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 13, 2021 – ODM Deputy Party Leader and Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, has laughed off an alleged plan by the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) to force a run-off in the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking in Kakamega County, Oparanya argued that OKA co-principals, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU), and Moses Wetangula (Ford-Kenya) were out to split votes.

According to Oparanya, the OKA principals are hell-bent on ruining Raila’s chances of becoming president by forcing a run-off in the 2022 General Election.

Raila and OKA leaders have been embroiled in countless public rows with the latter accusing the former Prime Minister of betraying them and coercing them to support him in his fifth stab at the presidency.

“OKA won’t be successful. If you sit with them, they will clearly and boldly tell you that they want a run-off. What do you want to do with a run-off?”

“If you win an election, you form the government, the first runners-up forms the opposition, and the third joins a group called others. That’s where OKA will be,” Oparanya trolled.

He further castigated Mudavadi for allegedly disowning the Luhya community by abandoning the ODM party and hoping a run-off would suit his agenda.

“If you are paid to force a run-off, does the money reach us as a community or does he benefit alone?” Oparanya wondered in a thinly-veiled attack at Mudavadi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST