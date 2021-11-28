Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 28, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has urged Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala not to attack him for inviting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to the Wiper National Delegates Conference at Kasarani Gymnasium on Thursday.

Speaking at Bungoma Bus Park, Malala questioned why Kalonzo had invited Raila to the Wiper NDC, yet they are competitors and running against him.

“I was surprised that our brother Kalonzo invited our main competitor to grace his occasion when he was being given the mandate to run as president by his party,” said Malala.

Kalonzo, in a swift rejoinder, took issue with Malala saying he was very young and couldn’t understand the bringing together of a country.

“I will excuse Malala because he is a small boy and doesn’t understand what bringing together a country entails,” said Kalonzo

The Wiper leader questioned Malala’s ultimatums, saying they were wrong.

“Don’t give us ultimatums as long as we are doing the right thing unless you have been sent by the wheelbarrow guys,” said Kalonzo

