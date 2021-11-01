Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 1, 2021 – An outspoken Wiper Democratic Movement Member of Parliament has expressed his anger after Deputy President William Ruto mentioned his name during his tour of the Nyamira County on Monday.

DP Ruto, while mentioning those who accompanied him, mentioned the name of Borabu MP, Ben Momanyi, a Wiper MP, who was not on the campaign trail.

“Niko hapa na mheshimiwa Omingo Magara, Hon Josephine ambaye ashaongea.

“Niko hapa pia na mheshimiwa Ben Momanyi, ako wapi Ben Momanyi, Asante Sana Mheshimiwa Ben Momanyi,” Ruto said.

Hon. Momanyi reacted by saying that he was not part of the meeting and that he was not even near Nyamira County.

“This clip has been brought to my attention. I am not anywhere near Nyamira County.

“DP Ruto must have been referring to someone else. However, thank my team for showing discipline and maturity in Chepilat and Kijauri [Borabu].

“We appeal for tolerance in our national politics,” Momanyi stated.

“This has also caught me off guard. DP Ruto has endorsed my gubernatorial bid in absentia at Nyamira County.

“I don’t take this for granted. Ground imekubali. Form ni Ben Momanyi. My friends in UDA, message ndo hiyo. I’ll work for all irrespective of your party affiliations,” Momanyi added.

