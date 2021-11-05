Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 05 November 2021 – Winnie Njenga is an upcoming model who shot to fame a few months ago after she was caught on camera at 40Forty Lounge in Westlands exposing her thighs while pantiless.

She became an overnight celebrity after the video went viral.

The voluptuous model and high-end flesh peddler has resurfaced with new juicy photos parading her goodies in bodysuits.

Here are the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.