Tuesday, November 9, 2021 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has revealed what will happen to President Uhuru Kenyatta once Deputy President William Ruto wins the presidency in 2022.

Uhuru and Ruto have not been seeing each other eye to eye since March 9, 2018, when the President agreed to enter into a handshake with his fierce political rival, Raila Odinga.

To make matters worse, Uhuru has been supporting Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022 instead of his deputy, William Ruto, who has been supporting him since 2013.

In an interview with Kameme FM on Tuesday, Kabogo noted that if Ruto becomes President, he will not hurt Uhuru because their political differences are just temporary.

Kabogo said those thinking Ruto will hurt his current boss if elected as Kenya’s fifth President are greatly mistaken since the two will remain as close buddies.

“Ruto will not punish Uhuru after getting power.

“No President will start chasing after his predecessor once elected. Those who think Ruto will go after Uhuru are just daydreaming,” Kabogo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST