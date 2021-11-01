Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 1, 2021 – Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has abandoned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, days after joining his bandwagon ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Kabogo denied ever making a pact with Raila to support his 2022 presidential bid.

This comes even as Kabogo was among leaders in Mt. Kenya who joined Raila in his tour of Kiambu County recently.

According to the former Kiambu governor, accompanying Raila or being spotted in his rally means nothing.

“Let me ask, what is wrong with being spotted with a political leader? In Ruiru, I am an influential leader and hence we held conversations with the ODM leader.”

“I advised him that in order to consolidate votes in the region, he had to go to parliament along with their MPs and ask President Uhuru Kenyatta to give the region its deserved one man one vote,” he pointed out.

At the same time, Kabogo asked all presidential aspirants to fulfill their promise to the Mt. Kenya region instead of pledging to deliver in 2022.

“Don’t tell us that in 2022 you’ll come and give us more slots in parliament and give us one man one vote, it is possible to do it now, don’t lie to us,” Kabogo affirmed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST