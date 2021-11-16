Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, November 16, 2021 – Curvy Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, explained why she liked posing completely naked.
Speaking during an interview with Pwani FM, Vera said:
“It is my birthday month.
“My birthday is on September 30th and i like posing in my birthday suit.”
“Sometimes we want to feel sexy.
“Most times I don’t wear makeup and I’m in a Dera with no wig on.
“So it is nice to mix it up, to spice it. (From the social media reactions) I feel good and I realise I still got it.”
