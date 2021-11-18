Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 18 November 2021 – It is now emerging that the three Al Shabaab terrorists who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Prison raised suspicion after they started asking some questions from locals.

Locals from Kitui County said the dreaded terrorists showed up at the shopping center looking tired and thirsty.

They then went to one of the shops and bought bread, milk and water.

The residents became suspicious after they asked for directions to Boni Forest in Lamu and an alternative direction towards Garissa County.

“They appeared confused and lost, unaware of the geography around them.”

“They were asking how they can connect to the Garissa or Tana River Counties,” a trader at Kitui market said.

One of the terrorists had swollen legs and was limping, an indication that he had walked for a long distance.

Earlier on, security agencies in Kitui had received intelligence that the three had been spotted roaming around the county.

The Kenyan DAILY POST