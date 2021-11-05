Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 5, 2021 – Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula cannot hide anymore after KANU Chairman Gideon Moi exposed his fake gold business, which he introduced to his late brother, Jonathan Moi.

Speaking at Ford Kenya’s National Delegates conference meeting on Thursday, Gideon detailed that their friendship with the Bungoma Senator stemmed from his close ties with his elder brother.

Aside from being his lawyer, Wetangula developed a business relationship with Jonathan – which led to the launch of the gold business.

According to Gideon, Wetangula enticed his brother to invest in supposedly lucrative gold business in Tanzania.

However, the deal did not come to fruition as the KANU Chairman added that they were yet to see the fruits of the business.

“Wetangula tricked my brother and they both went to Tanzania to trade in gold.

“They collected cash and told us to wait because the business would change our lives, I am still waiting to date for our lives to change,” he stated amidst the cheers from the crowd.

During Jonathan’s burial in April 2019, Wetangula had affirmed that they had engaged in a certain business in Tanzania which they ended up losing money.

However, he did not reveal the type of business they engaged in at the time.

In 2019, Wetangula’s name featured in a fake gold scandal, where Dubai ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, claimed that he lost Ksh400 million to a fake gold syndicate.

A leaked audio between a Kenyan contact and representative of the Dubai client had surfaced and was tabled as evidence.

Detectives sought to find out if the Bungoma Senator was involved in the scandal but he denied it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST