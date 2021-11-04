Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 4, 2021 – Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has invited former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to join One Kenya Alliance (OKA) as an equal partner.

OKA is a political formation comprising Wetangula, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi.

The four political heavyweights are planning to use the alliance to vie for the presidency in 2022.

In an interview with journalists on Wednesday, Wetangula, who is also the Ford Kenya party leader, said that Raila is free to join OKA but only as an equal partner.

“If Raila sees the importance of joining us, he will be a first among equals but not that he will come and dictate what happens here.

“You never say never in politics. Who knew Raila and Uhuru would come together and call each other brother? Anything is possible,” Wetangula said.

