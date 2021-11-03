Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 3, 2021 – Bungoma County Senator, Moses Wetangula, has come to the defense of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who have been criticised for using government cars in their campaigns.

Over the weekend, Kalonzo and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals were caught red-handed using government cars to campaign in Thika and Githurai.

Speaking to Sulwe FM on Wednesday, Wetangula, who is one of the OKA principals, admitted that indeed the said vehicles belong to the State but their use by OKA principals and Raila doesn’t mean that the two parties are ‘state projects’

Wetangula said that “Raila Odinga is a former Prime Minister of this country and he is entitled to state protection and a state vehicle.

He also said Kalonzo Musyoka is a former Vice President of this country and he is also entitled to State protection and a state vehicle.

“What you have been seeing are vehicles that those leaders were given by the State to use for having served this country in those capacities.

“It’s part of their pensions for being State Officers and doesn’t mean that they’re government projects in whatever matter,” Wetangula stated.

