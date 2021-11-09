Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 9, 2021 – An outspoken Wiper Democratic Movement MP has said they will not allow former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to join Deputy President William Ruto’s bandwagon, the hustler nation.

Last weekend, Kalonzo, who spoke to a local daily, expressed his interest in working with DP Ruto in 2022.

Kalonzo, who is the Wiper boss was quoted saying “If you heard Ruto is looking for me, tell him I am waiting for him.”

However, Kalonzo’s allies led by Makueni MP, Daniel Maanzo, said they will not join DP Ruto.

Maanzo said Kalonzo will better work with former National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders since they have been together since 2013.

“We will not join Ruto even though the Kambas who are with him are few people who were in Jubilee last time and they were swept thoroughly in the last election.

“They are inconsequential,” Maanzo said.

“You know former NASA principals understand each other better, we have gone through challenges together but we don’t know who Ruto is,” Maanzo added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST