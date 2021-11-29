Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 29, 2021 – Meru Senator, Mithinka Linturi, has said the Mt Kenya electorate is ready to go to Opposition with Deputy President William Ruto if he fails to win the 2022 presidential election.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Monday morning, Linturi, who is an ardent follower of DP Ruto, said most leaders have been in the government for years yet they have nothing to show like former Vice president Kalonzo Musyoka.

“We as members of parliament usually sit down and have a cup of tea and have debates like neighbours.

“Since we are neighbours let remove the face of Kalonzo and everybody else and talk like good neighbours,”

“As neighbours. What are our strengths in this thing, what do you think we need to do.

“Yes of course we won’t mind being in government next time or even being in the Opposition isn’t a big deal because some of us who have been in government have fought so hard to bring governments in place but there is nothing much we can show for it,” Linturi said.

Linturi further revealed that the time has reached for the country to start seeing politicians having discussions about a possible switch of their political allegiance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST