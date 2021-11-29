Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 29 November 2021 – A man identified as Engineer Makori on Twitter has parted ways with his wife Mary Wanjiru and announced their divorce on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Makori said that he met his wife when he had nothing.

She helped her build his business empire but after endless domestic disputes, they have decided to part ways amicably.

He wished his wife the best in her endeavours and thanked her for the time they have been together.

See the screenshot below.

His wife also acknowledged the divorce and thanked him for making her a mother.

She hopes that he will find another woman to warm his heart soon.

This is how she responded to the tweet.

