Monday, November 1, 2021 – The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) Principals; Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon Moi, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Moses Wetangula, have vowed never to attend President Uhuru Kenyatta’s State House meetings anymore.

This is after they realized that the State House meetings are not doing them any good, with regards to their plans for the next elections.

According to the principals, they are fed up being pressured by Uhuru to drop their presidential ambitions in support of his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, whom he wants to succeed him in 2022.

They vowed never to entertain Uhuru’s useless meetings anymore even as they fear their earlier engagements with the president may have already sent wrong signals that they are willing to support Raila.

Speaking on the issue, Mudavadi’s aide, Kibisu Kabatesi, said that the State House summonses seem to be part of a plan to prevent OKA leaders from campaigning, saying that they are beginning to become suspicious.

“Why is it that when OKA is having its events, calls come from the State House?

“It is becoming obvious that calls have been coming from State House only when Oka has planned events,” he told the paper.

He said that they have realized that there is nothing in it for the OKA coalition; which consists of Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU) Cyrus Jirongo, and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya).

