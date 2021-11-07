Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



SECURITY GUARD II – GRADE 3

Qualification Requirements:

KCSE Certificate C- Minus

On- the job training or service in the disciplined forces.

Three years experience

Duties and Responsibilities

To undertake day and night patrols.

To carry out perimeter checks.

Protect University/student property by physical

Escort student / staff

Assist in fire fighting

Obtaining help by Sounding alarm

Inspection of buildings

Dispatching security items

Traffic

Patrolling University premises to detect signs of intrusion and ensure security of doors, windows and gates

Undertake surveillance

Recording events and incidences in the Occurrence

Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.

HOW TO APPLY

Applicants must submit ten (10) copies of application letters giving details of their age, education and professional qualifications, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s telephone and email address, and enclosing duly certified copies of certificates and testimonials and giving names, addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicant’s competence, and a detailed Curriculum Vitae.

Applicants should request their referees to write and their confidential recommendation letters sent on their behalf directly to the undersigned. The name and the reference number of the position for which application is made should be clearly indicated on the envelope.

Applications should reach the undersigned not later than Friday 12th November 2021 at 5 p.m.

The Vice-Chancellor Chuka University

P.O. Box 109-60400,

Chuka.

Chuka University is an equal opportunity employer and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.